Former AB6IX member Lim Young-min opened a personal Instagram account and shared his first post!

On January 9, Lim Young-min took to Instagram to greet fans for the first time since his discharge from the army in May 2022. He shared a sunset photo and added a New Year’s message. Read his message below:

Hello, this is Lim Young-min.

This is the first time I’ve welcomed you in a long time.

Somehow time has passed and the new year 2023 has already arrived.

Were everyone healthy?

During this time, I have been thinking deeply about my actions, and I have been able to reach this point thanks to those who cherish me.

In addition, in order to get better, I plucked up the courage to greet you like this.

In the new year, I hope that all your wishes will come true, and I will also work hard to make this year the year when I do my best.

Happy New Year.

Thanks.

In May 2020, Lim Young-min was caught drunk driving and he took a break before officially leaving AB6IX on June 8. After his departure from the band, his agency Brand New Music confirmed in November 2020 that he had enlisted in the army. .

Lim Young-min was discharged from the army in May last year and the next day published a handwritten letter of apology. Back in August, Im Yong Min released an unexpected song called “Broken Wings”.