Forgotten City: Time Looping RPG Coming in July

Forgotten City gained public attention for being born as a Skyrim mod made by mod Nick Pearce, but it gained strength of its own to remain a title of its own that was eventually given a release date: July 28th.

The game in question puts the player in control of a character who was sent several years into the past and must explore the underground of a Roman city. The place is governed by a rule that says that if a person commits any sin, a divine cataclysm would fall on the rest of the population – and this is about to happen, and it is up to the protagonist to reverse this situation.

reliving the same cycle

As mentioned earlier, the game features a time loop system, making players relive the last moments of the city in search of all the clues needed to change the course of this divine punishment. Along the way, some inhabitants’ problems will also be brought to light, and it’s up to you to decide whether to help them or not.

Forgotten City will be released in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A Switch edition is also planned and should arrive sometime in the third quarter.