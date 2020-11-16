Forgot Me: director unhappy with reboot

Disney continues its process of bringing new versions of its classic films, but apparently, not everyone is excited about it.

They Forgot About Me, the movie starring Macaulay Culkin in 1990 – and which previously belonged to Fox – will get a reboot with Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) at Disney +.

Chris Columbus, director of the original film, criticized Disney’s decision to try to revive the franchise and called the reboot a “waste of time”.

In an interview with the website Insider, the director revealed that he was not consulted about the new production. “No one has contacted me about this, and it is a waste of time as far as I am concerned. What is the point? I firmly believe that you don’t remake films that had the Forgotten Me longevity. So why do that? It’s like making a number-painted version of a Disney animated movie. Why? This has already been done. Do something yourself. Even if you fail miserably, at least you found something original ”.

The director continued his argument talking about the original sequence of the film, They forgot me 2 – Lost in New York, also directed by him.

“I myself can be accused of that with Forgot Me 2. This film is basically a remake of the first one. Does it need to exist? Yes, because some of the things shown make me laugh a lot, but I just don’t believe it should be done ”.

The new version of Forgotten Me will also star Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Rob Delaney (Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) and has no streaming preview yet.



