Forgive? Jared Leto walks through Paris with a stranger

Jared Leto (50) is dating a girl again! The actor is considered a real Hollywood beauty. He seems to wrap the lady around the fingers in rows. Only in early August, the “Suicide Squad” actor was caught on an action-packed date with a beauty from the catwalk Kelsey Merritt (26). Now you’ve seen him with another beauty again: Here’s Jared walking around Paris with a stranger!

Paparazzi caught a 50-year-old girl in the city of love – and not one. Jared took to the streets of Paris with a dark-haired woman. In casual outfits, they looked at the beautiful metropolis and seemed to have a lot of fun. They talked animatedly, laughed and even took funny tourist photos.

However, it is unknown if this is something serious between them. Jared also seems more determined to enjoy his single life. In June, he was seen with two women in the south of France. One evening he was enjoying dinner with a blonde — and on the same vacation he was splashing in the sea with a brunette.