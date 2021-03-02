Forever Entertainment will rework for Square Enix

Those who follow Square Enix’s trajectory certainly noticed that several old company games ended up being left behind on their original platforms, with some of them not even leaving Japan. However, there is still hope for many of these titles thanks to a partnership signed with Forever Entertainment.

According to the information released, Forever Entertainment already has a project in progress, which will yield several remakes of a Square Enix property. This revelation will be made at some point in the future as part of a marketing campaign, and the title in question will bring new visuals, but with the same gameplay and scenarios seen in the original version.

For those who do not remember, Forever has in its curriculum the production of several old titles in new guise, among them Panzer Dragoon: Remake and the future remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2.