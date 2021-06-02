Forerunner 945 LTE And 55 Smartwatches Introduced

Forerunner unveiled two new smartwatches called 945 LTE and Forerunner 55. While the target audience of Forerunner 945 LTE includes fitness fanatics, Forerunner 55 draws a more “general” smartwatch profile.

As the name suggests, Forerunner 945 LTE does not require a phone nearby to stay connected. It will also be possible for users to share real-time location or route with the watch. Thanks to the LiveTrack feature, speed and distance updates can also be shared. Users will be able to receive written or voice support messages from their family or friends while doing sports.

Forerunner 945 LTE will be able to automatically send messages to designated contacts in case of an emergency. In the watch, which also includes help features, users will be able to automatically share location and name continuously. The tracking team with location sharing will be able to contact the first aid teams in a negative situation.

Forerunner 945 LTE promises two-week battery life to its users in smartwatch mode. This time is reduced to 7 hours when GPS mode is running, listening to music on the watch and LiveTrack feature is active via LTE.

Forerunner 55, on the other hand, promises a longer battery life compared to its predecessor, Forerunner 45. In smartwatch mode, it is possible to run Forerunner 55 for two weeks on a single charge. Battery life in GPS mode is 20 hours.

Features such as respiratory rate tracking, fluid intake tracking, calming reminders, menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking are available in Forerunner 55. Users will also be able to receive exercise recommendations through the Garmin Coach app.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE is available for sale with a price tag of $ 650. There are two color options for the watch, black and white. The price tag of the Garmin Forerunner 55, which comes in black, white and aqua blue color options, is $ 200.