Ford Starts Selling More Powerful Electric Mustang for $ 60,000

Ford announced yesterday (26) the start of sales of the most powerful versions of the electric Mustang in the United States. From Wednesday (28), those interested in the models of higher performance of the SUV will be able to place the order over the internet.

Revealed in 2019 along with the standard version of the electric car, the Mustang Mach-E GT and Mach-E GT Performance Edition are equipped with two engines, one on each axle, which deliver a combined power of 480 hp, according to the automaker.

With these engines, the Mach-E GT accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.8 seconds, while the Performance Edition is faster, reducing the time to 3.5 seconds. Regarding autonomy, the first runs 402 km on a single load, while the second reaches 378 km, according to estimates, underperforming the conventional Mach-E (490 km).

There are more differentials, such as sport-finished seats and metallic stitching, Bang & Olufsen audio system with nine speakers and a subwoofer, aluminum instrument panel, 20-inch black wheels, GT emblem, red Brembo brakes and special shades for painting, among others.

Ford BlueCruise

Another highlight is the availability of the recently launched Ford BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system for both models, which offers the possibility to drive hands-free on more than 160,000 km of pre-qualified highways in North America.

The novelty includes external sensors and cameras to detect the position of the car on the track and track it, in addition to bringing side and front radars capable of identifying other automobiles and objects close to the electric Mustang.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starts at US $ 59.9 thousand, equivalent to R $ 326 thousand at the quotation of the day, while the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition has a suggested price of US $ 64.9 thousand ( R $ 353 thousand).