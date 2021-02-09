Ford S-Max Hybrid debuted! Here are the details

Featuring the same hybrid powertrain as the Galaxy MPV, the Ford S-Max Hybrid Electric was unveiled as a seven-seater. The S-Max stands out as a comfortable minivan in five and seven-seat configurations that the automaker sells in Europe. Updated in October 2019, the model now makes an important addition to the engine range in the form of a hybrid powertrain.

The S-Max Hybrid is the first electric model in the history of the series. The stylish MPV features a 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, a small electric motor and a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle gasoline engine backed by the automaker’s latest generation luck.

S-Max will be available with seven seats

With 190 horsepower, the S-Max has a fuel consumption of 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers and a CO2 emission value of 146-147 grams per kilometer measured according to Europe’s WLTP standard.

Reaching from 0 to 100 in 9.8 seconds, the car promises a “smooth and linear acceleration” that complements its “sporty character by nature”.

Unveiling its new Hybrid car, Ford describes its new vehicle as follows;

“From a sporty, car-like driving experience to seats that fold flat at the press of a button, innovations that fit perfectly into family life have always been a big part of the S-Max’s appeal. This makes the efficient and refined new hybrid powertrain a natural addition to the range.