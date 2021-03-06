Ford plant begins to collapse in São Bernardo Campo

This Friday (5), the old Ford factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), started to be demolished. The administrative building of the former headquarters of the company that is leaving Brazil will give way to a logistics center.

According to the First March website, the dismantling started to be carried out by a third-party company, hired by Ford itself, which received orders to completely mischaracterize the place, removing all signs with the automaker’s name.

In January 2021, Ford announced that it would end vehicle production in Brazil and close all of its factories in the country by the end of the year. According to the company, the models made in the country – EcoSport, Ka, Ka Sedan and T4 – will continue on sale as long as stocks last.

Construtora São José and the FRAM Capital real estate fund bought the land from Ford shortly after its closure in 2019, when the automaker continued to use the site only for administrative work. The buyers invested $ 1.2 billion in the purchase of the space in the ABC paulista to create the facilities of the logistics company.