Ford Mustang Mach-E gets its version with 7 electric motors

Ford today presented (21) in the United States a conceptual version of the Mustang Mach-E, powered by seven electric motors and which can reach a power exceeding 1,000 horses. The prototype is exclusive to the race tracks.

Produced in partnership with the preparer RTR, the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 has a battery of 56.8 kWh, composed of cells of nickel, manganese and cobalt, which provide “ultra-performance and high discharge rate”, according to the automaker. It is liquid cooled during loading, for a faster process.

This concept battery powers the three engines installed at the front and the other four rear thrusters, which together produce 1,419 horsepower and 360 kgfm of torque. The Mach-E can reach a top speed of 257 km / h, a performance far superior to the conventional version of the SUV, which is not yet for sale.

The model, which will be presented to the public soon, during a Nascar race, brings yet other technologies. Among them, it is worth mentioning the regenerative braking system combined with ABS and stability control, brakes identical to the Mustang GT4 and hood made of composite organic fibers, a material lighter than carbon fiber.

Demonstrate the potential of electric propulsion

According to Ford, there are no series production plans for the Mustang Mach-E 1400 at first. The brand says the objective of the concept is “to demonstrate the performance possibilities of electric propulsion”.

To produce it, 10,000 hours of collaboration between Ford and RTR were spent, time used by the two companies to create a model capable of really showing everything that an electric car can do.

Also according to the automaker, this version of the Mustang can be used in all-wheel drive, rear or front modes, and configured for drag racing or traditional driving on the track.



