Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Go On Sale Worldwide

US-based automotive giant Ford has confirmed that the 2021 Mustang Mach 1, which will take its place on the road next year, will go on sale worldwide. The vehicle, which comes with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine under the hood, promises quite ambitious features.

Ford Mustang Mach 1, which was first launched in 1969, made a great contribution to the success of the Mustangs in those years. The legendary vehicle, which continued to be produced until 1978, then appeared again in a short period of time from 2003 to 2004. Now, the US automotive giant is preparing to reveal the Mach 1, one of the most popular vehicles of the time, with the 2021 model year version.

Ford made a statement in the past weeks and announced that it will end the production of Shelby GT350 and GT350R models for the Shelby GT500 and Mach 1, which will be produced in limited numbers for the 2021 model year. These models, which were only available for sale in North America, could not be purchased in different countries, but Ford confirmed that the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be available worldwide.

What does Ford Mustang Mach 1 offer under the hood?

While the Mustang Mach 1 doesn’t exactly meet what the Shelby GT350 has to offer, it’s a promising track-oriented machine. At this point, the Ford-signed 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood has the same horsepower and torque figures as the Bullitt: 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 569 Nm of torque (420 pound-feet of torque).

On the transmission side, the vehicle, which comes with the GT 350’s rev-matched Tremec six-speed manual box, also offers customers a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission option. Ford promises that the new Mach 1 will show a great performance on the track with all these equipment.

Several 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 prototypes were recently spotted testing at the Nürburgring. The vehicle, which is now coming to an end in the tests, is expected to be available in the spring of next year.



