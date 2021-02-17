Ford invests $1 billion in Germany to become 100% electric

After leaving Brazil, automaker Ford announced that it will transform the company’s factory in Cologne, Germany, into the brand’s first center dedicated entirely to the production of electric cars.

In all, US $ 1 billion will be invested to modernize the production line and adapt it for the manufacture of vehicles that run on batteries. The factory in the German city has been in operation for 90 years and the transformation is also seen as a symbolic act of transition for the automaker.

The first models are only expected to leave the site in 2023.

Changes in Europe

The change in Ford’s plans in Germany is no coincidence. The European division of the automaker also made announcements regarding the focus on the electric car sector. According to the company, all cars produced on the continent in 2026 will have zero carbon emissions, whether they are hybrid or fully electric. In 2030, the idea is that even hybrids will no longer be sold in the region.

Europe is one of the places that most invests in the accelerated transition to electric cars. Countries like Germany offer subsidies for buying cars that use no fuel, while regions like Norway have ambitious goals to have only electric vehicles on the streets for years to come.