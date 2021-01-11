Ford ends vehicle production and closes factories in Brazil

Ford announced on Monday (11) that it will end the production of vehicles in Brazil and will close all its factories in the national territory by the end of the year. The four models made by the brand in the country – EcoSport, Ka, Ka Sedan and T4 – will continue on sale as long as stocks last.

According to the automaker, the decision was motivated by the idle capacity of the industry and the reduction in sales, amplified by the pandemic. “We are moving to an agile and lean business model by ending production in Brazil, serving our consumers with some of the most exciting products in our global portfolio,” commented Ford CEO Jim Farley.

The factories located in Taubaté (SP), from where engines and transmissions came out, and from Camaçari (BA), where Ka and EcoSport were made, will be closed immediately. The industrial plant of Horizonte (CE), responsible for the manufacture of the Troller T4, will have its activities closed in the last quarter of 2021.

It is worth remembering that the company had closed the factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) in 2019. And with these new closures, it will maintain in the country only Ford’s administrative headquarters for South America, in the São Paulo capital, the Evidence Center in Tatuí (SP) and the Product Development Center in Bahia.

Import of vehicles

Present in Brazil since 1919, Ford will continue on the national market by importing cars, mainly from its plants in Uruguay and Argentina, prioritizing models with new technologies.

According to Farley, the automaker will “accelerate the availability of the benefits brought by connectivity, electrification and autonomous technologies, effectively supplying the need for more environmentally efficient and safer vehicles in the future”.

The new generation of Ranger, the Mustang Mach 1, the Transit and the Bronco are some of the vehicles that the brand will import to Brazil.