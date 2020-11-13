Ford E-Transit electric van unveiled with 350 km range

This Thursday (12), Ford presented the 100% electric version of the Transit delivery van, which will hit the market in late 2021. The model features advanced technologies for driver assistance and connectivity, in addition to having a generator to feed tools and equipment.

Named E-Transit, Ford’s new electrified van has a 269 hp engine and 43.8 kgfm of torque, powered by a 67 kWh battery. The set offers a range of 350 km, enough to meet the daily needs of most fleets, according to the automaker.

8.2 hours are required plugged into the outlet for a full recharge if the 11.3 kW charger is used. But with the use of a 115 kW fast charger, this time is greatly reduced, as the device allows you to raise the energy level from 10% to 80% in just 34 minutes.

The electric van is also equipped with a 2.4 kW socket, which allows the vehicle to act as a power source for different types of equipment, such as circular saws, for example. This plug is on the rear edge of the passenger door, in an easily accessible location.

Other technologies

Connectivity and software solutions are other highlights of the van, such as the modem connected to the FordPass Connect app, which brings several fleet management tools.

Traffic sign recognition system, speed and pre-collision assistants, blind spot sensor, 360 degree camera with reverse braking assistance and the SYNC 4 multimedia system with 12 inch screen, among other technologies, are also present.

Ford E-Transit will be available in three roof height options and three body lengths, in addition to chassis-cab, cargo and platform configurations. Prices should start at US $ 45 thousand, equivalent to R $ 245 thousand, in direct conversion, at the quotation of the day.



