Ford Announces New Electric Cars

US auto giant Ford announced its plans for the future at an event it held today. These explanations were about the electrical revolution, as you can imagine. In the statements made by the company, it was stated that by 2024, at least three electric passenger car models will be introduced to consumers in Europe. So what will these models be?

Ford, like the statements he made in the previous periods, this time took a mysterious attitude. According to the company, one of the models that will be electrified by 2024 will be Ford’s B segment SUV model Puma. In addition, we will meet a mid-size crossover and a sporty crossover. However, the models of these vehicles have not been announced for now.

Electric vehicles that Ford will introduce by 2024

According to the statements made by Ford, the mid-size crossover will be introduced in the future. This vehicle will be built on the same platform (MEB) as Volkswagen ID.4, which we had the opportunity to meet a year ago. According to Ford, the unnamed mid-size crossover will offer a range of 500 km. Ford has announced that it will produce the electric mid-size crossover at its factory in Cologne. The sporty crossover, on the other hand, remained a complete mystery. The company did not say anything about this vehicle.

Ford Otosan will produce Ford’s electric Puma

In a content we shared with you in the past hours, we mentioned that Ford Otosan will buy Ford Romania. With the statements made, another aspect of this agreement emerged. According to Ford, the electric Puma will be produced in the Romanian factory in the coming years. Considering that this factory will pass to Ford Otosan, we can say that Ford Otosan will be responsible for the entire process.