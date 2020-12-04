Forbes Replied: Could Bitcoin Be Digital Gold?

Steve Forbes, the head of Forbes Media, answered the question of whether a digital gold analogy can be made for Bitcoin in his podcast program. While Forbes touched on Bitcoin’s journey this year and the factors in its rise, it also listed its downsides.

Forbes Media boss and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes discussed Bitcoin in his show “What’s Ahead”. Saying that it has been quite bright for BTC this year, Forbes explained the reasons for the rise and what it means.

Forbes began by saying that institutional investors are now more accepting of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, as an investment class. Forbes editor-in-chief stated that Bitcoin is also starting to become a part of the mainstream as the king of cryptocurrencies. Stating that digital money is increasingly accepted in the world, Forbes cited China’s digital yuan as an example.

Central bank policies are the key factor in the rise of Bitcoin

According to Steve Forbes, the biggest factor that fueled the boom in Bitcoin was neither adoption nor institutional investment. Forbes said that the most important factor behind the incredible performance of Bitcoin this year is the policies followed by the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Forbes Media executive stated that people are worried about the money printing policies of the Fed and other central banks around the world. Acknowledging that investors see Bitcoin as a measure against inflation, Forbes underlined that investors started to see BTC more as a store of value this year.

So, can Bitcoin be digital gold?

Steve Forbes, who does not deny that Bitcoin is seen as a protection against more inflation day by day, puts his attitude clearly when it comes to whether Bitcoin is digital gold.

“Can Bitcoin be digital gold? Not yet.”

Thinking that Bitcoin is not yet at the level of digital gold, Steve Forbes states that gold investment habits and replacing this mine, which has been used by humanity for 2 thousand years, cannot be so easy. Forbes emphasizes that volatility is the most important obstacle in front of Bitcoin to replace gold. According to Forbes, the most important feature of a value store is that it displays a relatively stable chart like gold and gives confidence to its investor. However, according to Forbes’ opinion, BTC has not yet achieved such a status.

Bitcoin has potential but not yet a store of value

Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets, the digital asset management arm of the trillion dollar Fidelity Investments firm, also expressed his views in parallel with Steve Forbes’ statements. Like Forbes, Hessop thinks that Bitcoin cannot yet be remembered as a store of value due to uneven market volatility.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Summit, Jessop said that although Bitcoin is not a store of value yet, it also looks positively into the future. Jessop also acknowledged that so many investors preferring Bitcoin as a protection against inflation cannot be ignored and said that BTC has great potential to become a store of value.



