Forbes Announces the Top 10 Earning Male Players

Forbes has released the 2020 version of the top 10 earning actors list that it regularly publishes each year. Summit once again became the sought-after name of action movies, The Rock.
Forbes, a US-based business magazine, shared the list of male actors who have earned the most revenue in the last 12 months this year, as it does every year. Taking into account the revenues of the actors not only from their productions, but also from their own brands and sponsorships, Forbes revealed how much revenue the actors earned in just 1 year.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, which we have seen in many action films that have made great success and blockbuster in recent years, is at the top of the list this year as it was last year. The Rock, especially from the Netflix movie Red Notice, has also managed to earn a large income from the Under Armor and Project Rock collections.
The list and information that Forbes has shared not only shows how big revenues actors make, it also reveals that Netflix, the world’s largest online movie and series streaming service, has not been cowardly used to its productions.
The actors on Forbes’ “top 10 earning actors of 2020” list have earned a total of $ 545.5 million in the last 12 months. Moreover, 140 million dollars of this income, or more than 20 percent, is the fees actors receive from Netflix. Therefore, we can say that Netflix only pays actors a few movie budgets each year.
Top 10 earning actors of 2020, according to Forbes
Dwayne Johnson – $ 87.5 million
Ryan Reynolds – $ 71.5 million
Mark Wahlberg – $ 58 million
Ben Affleck – $ 55 million
Vin Diesel – $ 54 million
Akshay Kumar – $ 48.5 million
Lin-Manuel Miranda – $ 45.5 million
Will Smith – $ 44.5 million
Adam Sandler – $ 41 million
Jackie Chan – $ 40 million