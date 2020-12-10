For XRP Owners: Everything You Need To Know About The Spark Airdrop!

XRP holders are available as investors for the upcoming SPARK token airdrop. In this direction, we have compiled for you what you need to know about the highly anticipated airdrop. Below is everything you need to know about it and the exchanges that support airdrops.

The XRP community is excited about the SPARK (FLR) token airdrop as the date approaches. Only users with XRP are eligible for airdrop and each user will receive 1 FLR for each XRP they own.

What is Airdrop?

Airdrop means distributing a cryptocurrency or token as a reward or gift to users or wallet addresses. Crypto projects use airdrops as a marketing strategy to raise awareness about their products and increase their user base.

How Do I Participate in Airdrop?

While airdrops are usually free, users are sometimes expected to complete a task or meet certain requirements to be eligible for the event. These requirements vary between projects. Some may ask you to share the official publications of the project on social media platforms such as Twitter, while others may ask you to hold a certain amount of money for a certain period of time to qualify for the airdrop. So all you have to do is make sure you meet the airdrop requirements before the deadline.

What is Spark Token (FLR)?

SPARK (FLR) is the Flare Network’s own cryptocurrency, a new protocol that aims to bring decentralized financing to the XRP ecosystem. In other words, Flare will make the XRP Network compatible with smart contracts. This will allow the Flare Network to deploy existing Ethereum applications and thus unlock new DeFi capabilities in the XRP ecosystem. As Flare’s own token, FLR can be used to ensure the issuance of FXRP, a fully reliable representation of XRP on Flare. The possibility of having smart contracts on the XRP network is a welcome development for Ripple. As a result, Flare will give eligible XRP holders more than 45 billion FLR to celebrate the new development.

How to Qualify for the Spark Token Airdrop?

To receive the SPARK token airdrop, users must have an XRP balance before December 12th. A snapshot of all XRP balances will be taken at 00:00 GMT just before distribution begins. The amount of XRP in your balance will determine the amount of SPARK you will receive. It will be distributed at a 1: 1 ratio, meaning if you have 100 XRP before the snapshot, you will receive 100 SPARK tokens. XRP enthusiasts buy as much XRP as possible to take advantage of the airdrop. Analysts believe the increased demand for XRP is one of the main reasons behind the recent price surge in recent weeks. So what is the price of Spark Token? Currently, the SPARK token has no fixed value, meaning its price will be determined by the market when the transaction starts.

Crypto Exchanges Supporting Spark Token Airdrop

Although XRP holders can participate in the airdrop with their own wallets, using an exchange for the event is another option. Here are some of the popular exchanges to support it.

Binance

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced its support for airdrop tokens on November 25. According to Binance, XRP trading will not be affected during the snapshot. However, the exchange will cease deposit and withdrawal services. Users who want to use Binance to claim the SPARK token will need to have XRP before the snapshot.

Coinbase

Leading US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has finally announced that it will attend the SPARK token event after hesitating to support the airdrop for months due to technical and compliance uncertainties. The announcement was great news for XRP holders using Coinbase as its price has increased significantly after that.

OKEx

OKEx, launched in 2017, is a popular Malta-based crypto exchange. On December 1, OKEx joined the growing list of exchanges to announce support for the upcoming FLR airdrop for XRP holders. The stock exchange noted that it will suspend deposits and withdrawals until after the snapshot on December 12 at 12:00 CET on 11 December.

Kraken

Kraken is one of the oldest crypto exchanges still operating today. The company was established in 2011 and offers spot and derivative services to its customers. On November 30, Kraken announced on Twitter that it will support the SPARK token program for XRP holders. The exchange did not mention whether it will suspend deposit and withdrawal services.

KuCoin

Launched in 2017, KuCoin has become one of the best crypto exchanges in the industry. Announcing its support on November 25, KuCoin announced that it will support the FLR airdrop for XRP customers. However, XRP deposit and withdrawal services will be stopped as of December 12, 06:00:00 (UTC + 8). Besides, trade activities will not be affected.

Bitfinex

