For those who are looking for something new to watch: the most popular TV series and movies in Turkey for the last month have been announced

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

The most popular TV series in Turkey last month
1.The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
2.She’s the Hulk: Sworn Attorney
3.Game of Thrones
4.Rick and Morty
5.Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
6.The Handmaid’s Tale
7.Better call Saul
8.Cyberpunk: Edge Runners
9.Welcome to Wrexham
10.The Sandman
1.Everything is everywhere at the same time
2.The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
3.Athena
4.The Northerner
5.Spider-Man: There is no Coming home
6.Knives are drawn
7.Dune: A Desert planet
8.Pinocchio
9.Avatar
10.Before dawn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here