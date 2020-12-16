For this reason Mr. Miyagi can return to the show like this

Netflix’s acclaimed Cobra Kai series has become used to bringing back beloved characters from the Karate Kid franchise, using them to help tell the ongoing saga of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Unfortunately, a return is impossible for one of the most important characters in the franchise. Actor Pat Morita, who played the iconic Mr. Miyagi, died 15 years ago, prompting Cobra Kai to acknowledge that Miyagi had also died in-universe.

Daniel’s longtime mentor and father figure may be long gone, but his spirit still hangs over the character, as well as the series as a whole.

Cobra Kai season 3 will be coming to Netflix in early January, so fans are looking forward to what’s to come with the new installment. The season 3 trailer revealed that Tamlyn Tomita’s Kumiko and Yuji Okumoto’s Chozen, both from The Karate Kid Part II, would return to the franchise as Daniel returns to Okinawa, Japan.

In a new clip of the season we see Kumiko talking with Daniel about how Mr. Miyagi can still impact his life, a factor that all fans of the franchise have more than clear.

There is obviously no way for Miyagi to go back outside of flashbacks, but there are certainly ways for his lessons to continue in Daniel’s life. It is not known exactly how Miyagi will speak to Daniel in this new season, but his spirit has been guiding LaRusso through the entire series up to this point.

“It’s a constant struggle for Daniel to live up to the legacy of his beloved father figure,” said co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz.

“We are constantly looking for ways to honor Pat Morita’s legacy and make him feel like part of the series, because he is such an important part of the Karate Kid universe.”

Hurwitz went on to explain that Daniel’s trip to Okinawa, Japan in the new season will help the show honor the spirit of Mr. Miyagi and Pat Morita’s performance in a whole new way.

One of the coolest things about season 3 is the Okinawa story and being able to revisit The Karate Kid Part II, which was actually the most successful of the three original Karate Kid movies.



