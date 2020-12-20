For This Reason Igor Could Become King Very Soon

Season six part two of Vikings will land on Amazon Prime Video on December 30 and the story will resume after the Battle of Russia. Prince Oleg (played by Danila Kozlovsky) had invaded Scandinavia along with Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

For one thing, Igor and Oleg joined the cast of Vikings in season six, when Ivar traveled to Kiev after being banished from Kattegat. Likewise, Ivar had seen something of himself in the young prince Igor, and began to become a father figure or sister to the prince.

Similarly, Oleg treated his nephew terribly, as he was envious that the young man was the rightful heir to the throne, a title he wanted for himself. This meant that Oleg acted as the leader of Kiev, as Igor did not have the power to overthrow him alone.

Fans believe Ivar has a plan to unseat Oleg in the second half of season six, which would mean Igor could take the crown. So Vikings viewers have been closely following the relationship between Ivar and Igor, as it has marked a huge change in Ivar’s character.

Eventually the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, has suggested that Ivar will redeem himself in the final episodes, and fans are curious how. Let’s not forget that they have already shown signs of redemption by taking young Igor under their wing and protecting him from his evil uncle.

On the other hand, Ivar also freed Igor’s second uncle, Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki), who was held captive by Oleg in the first episodes of the sixth season. So Dir has already offered to pay Ivar for his kindness, which is why fans believe he will team up with Ivar to topple Oleg in the final episodes.

There are still mixed opinions on Ivar’s relationship with Igor, and some people say that Ivar is using Igor’s status as future king to his advantage, fans believe that Ivar has made it his mission to make sure Igor is crowned King of Kiev, as he feels bad for killing his own brother, Sigurd (David Lindström).

For his part, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, has already suggested that there will be many exciting twists and turns in the final episode, so Igor’s bravery could emerge. Don’t forget that the new season of Vikings will premiere on Amanzon Prime Video on December 3rd.



