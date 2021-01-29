For these reasons this couple is the favorite of the fans

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson have amazing chemistry on screen, so much so that it makes you believe their love is so real. Until This Is Us is over, and even after, they will always be a favorite couple for fans of This Is Us and these are the reasons why.

Randall supported Beth’s career change to follow her dreams

When Beth told Randall in season 3 of This Is Us that she wanted to return to her old passion for dancing rather than trying to find another office job after being fired, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is not one of those. who reject that quickly.

In fact, he fully embraces her and tells her that she will do her best to try to support her when she becomes a dance teacher at a prestigious dance studio. Other husbands may not be as supportive in such a sudden career change.

Even when they’re fighting, Randall and Beth talk instead of running

Was your little fight in season 3 the worst time of my life to watch This Is Us? Yes, because he hated watching them fight. However, couples fight all the time.

While some let the fights consume their lives and get over them, Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) clashed, saying that she felt like she was tired of trying to keep the family together whenever he had a big change in his life. life and that he wanted the chance to change it for once.

Beth welcomes Randall’s family

Not only did Beth welcome William (Ron Cephas Jones), Randall’s estranged biological father, who lived in her home, basically a stranger at the time to her children, but she developed a connection to him and even ate a marijuana brownie with him.

Beth supported Randall’s desire for a foster child

Randall’s interest in adopting a foster child was another big life change for them. A huge one. Suddenly wanting to bring another child into the house, take care of him, pay for him, give him a better life, that’s an incredibly different atmosphere than before.

But Beth brought it up with Randall and decided it was better to raise a child rather than adopt one, and now they have Deja (Lyric Ross) three seasons later on This Is Us as their official adopted daughter. Don’t forget that This Is Us is available on Hulu.