For Starters, What Order Is The Crysis Series Played In?

For those who want to play the Crysis series from start to finish and do not know the order in which it should be played, the question “In what order should Crysis be played?” We made the list.

If you have decided to play the Crysis series, which has revolutionized the industry with its graphics, you should know the gameplay sequence. Those who do not know which game to start with, “In what order should the Crysis series be played?” he may panic. We answered this question.

In what order should the Crysis series be played?

We recommend that those who will play the Crysis series for the first time or who want to refresh their memory should play the game in chronological order. Thus, you can better understand the story and better visualize the events from game to game in your mind. If you play the game in the following order, you will experience the most accurate story flow.

1 – Crysis

It is the first game in the series, you can see it also called “Crysis 1“. Although it was released in 2007, it had a great impact especially with its graphics. Playing this game, which we can now say with low system requirements, was a tremendous experience 10 years ago.

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.20GHz

Video card: GeForce 6800 / RADEON 9800 PRO

RAM: 1GB

Free Storage: 12 GB

DirectX Version: DirectX 9

2 – Crysis Warhead

Crysis Warhead, which is the continuation of the first game, was appreciated during its period, although it was not talked about as much as the other games in the series. Since it is a sequel, it would not make sense to skip this much unknown production.

Operating System: Windows XP/Vista

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.20GHz

Video Card: GeForce 6800 / RADEON 9800 PRO

Ram: 1GB of RAM

Free Storage: 15 GB

DirectX Version: DirectX 9 or 10

3- Crysis 2

Crysis 2, the most popular game of the series, was a revolutionary production in many ways. Especially its graphics brought an era to other computer games of that period. Its gameplay, which reflects futurism well, was also one of its big pluses.

Operating System: Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2Ghz or AMD Athlon 64 x2 2Ghz or better

Memory: 2Gb (3Gb for Vista)

Display: NVidia 512Mb RAM 8800GT, ATI 512Mb RAM 3850HD or better

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

DirectX®: 9.0c

4 – Crysis 3

Unfortunately, there was no game after Crysis 3, the last game of the series. That’s why Crysis 3 was the last Crysis game we remember, and it probably always will be.