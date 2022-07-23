For spoken needs to make sure he has an explosive comeback

Square Enix has a lot of interesting things for itself right now, thanks to Final Fantasy 16 and the recently introduced Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but even among these installations in Square Enix’s dominant RPG series, Forspoken feels special. Frey Holland’s story is unlike anything Final Fantasy has offered before, thanks to her direct connection to the real world and her lonely role as the only hero, and her magical combat also promises a unique gameplay. Unfortunately, Forspoken has somewhat stalled in development due to a number of delays keeping it from a reliable release date.

Delays are not something new in the gaming industry; on the contrary, it seems that every well-known developer has had to postpone something lately. To name just a few striking examples, Nintendo has moved the sequel Zelda: Breath of the Wild from 2022, and Bethesda’s Starfield will also keep fans waiting until 2023. However, the case of Forspoken seems different as it is the first entry in a completely new IP. for the young studio Luminous Productions. To make up for the difficulties that Forspoken has faced, Square Enix needs to come out of the gate swinging to promote the game when it hopefully comes out next January.

Forspoken has had a hard road

Fans of Forspoken thought they would already be playing this game. Luminous and Square Enix originally planned to release it in May 2022, but postponed it until October. Unfortunately, long before October, Luminous and Square Enix announced another delay Forspoken, pushing the game to 2023. RPG and adventure games that are still planned to be released this year. For example, God of War: Ragnarok may be very different from Forspoken, but its name alone makes it a serious competitor for the game Luminous.

Between numerous delays and serious competition, it seems that Forspoken just can’t take a break. It would be great if the game could be released in between games in its genre, but given how popular role-playing games are now, the new intellectual property will simply have to do everything possible to fight for a place in the market. Fortunately, he has a reason for this. Luminous Productions may be a new studio, but it is a subsidiary of Square Enix, which means that Forspoken enjoys the support of one of the biggest names in the gaming industry.

Forspoken Deserves a Big Launch

Square Enix should invest as many resources as it can in the release of Forspoken. Her upcoming Final Fantasy games will be released much later, in 2023, so in January she has a place to tell the story of Frey Holland. Square Enix needs to get as much space as possible to advertise Forspoken during the holiday season and in January; Forspoken may not be released during the holiday season, but it’s still a great time to encourage fans to pre-order the game if it’s being discussed.

In addition to the extensive advertising of the game, the months leading up to the launch of Forspoken would be a great time to reveal a few more valuable details about the game. Luminous Productions can draw attention to previously unknown characters, offer a new understanding of combat, show places that Frey can visit, and so on. Of course, you need to be careful not to spoil all the details of the Forspoken story, but a little transparency can make a big difference for a new IP trying to make a name for itself. Tactful but persistent selling of the Forspoken world before its launch can compensate for the difficulties the game has faced recently and help it achieve the explosive launch needed to become a central part of the Square Enix library.

Forspoken is released on January 24, 2023 on PC and PS5.