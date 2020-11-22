For old iPhone models, the end of the road has appeared!

It is often said that the lifespan of a phone depends on software support. If we accept this, we can say that it is the end of the road for some older iPhone models. Older models that still have a substantial user cut are likely to be unplugged.

Older iPhone models may not receive iOS 15 update

The iPhone 6S, which debuted in the last quarter of 2015, and the iPhone SE (first generation), which debuted in the first quarter of 2016, have received major updates since their release. The fact that they have been supported by major iOS versions for almost five years was a plus that delighted users. It should be time, analysts argue that iOS 14 is the last update for these two iPhone models.

Apple had not released the iOS 14 update for iPhone 6 models and older iPhone models. The iPhone 6S, which is more powerful in terms of technical features and newer as the release date, was the oldest phone to receive this update. Now we can easily say that the two models we mentioned will probably not receive the iOS 15 update. Thus, Apple will focus on iPhone 7 and later models.

Nevertheless, it was a great advantage that both models were supported from iOS 9 to iOS 14. When we look at the Android front, most manufacturers do not offer more than two Android updates to their devices.



