For Oculus Quest Exit from the Edge of the Galaxy

This video game developed exclusively for virtual reality explores the galaxy with new stories. Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB announced a long time ago a collaboration with Oculus Studios, which has crystallized in the announcement of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a virtual reality title designed specifically for Oculus Quest.

As we published in MeriStation, the game is related to two theme parks of the company, Disney Land Resort, in California, and Walt Disney World Florida. In addition to presenting a new trailer, its release date has finally been confirmed: it will be from November 19 when users of Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 can return to the galaxy far, far away.

The story will not have any main character from the movies as the protagonist, but old acquaintances from the Star Wars saga will appear. As can be seen in the trailer, C-3PO and R2-D2 will do their thing again. Also returning is Master Yoda, who will do so with the original voice of the films, Frank Oz.

Anthological stories told from the canteen

“We always knew we wanted to tell an anthological story,” reveals Jose Perez III, creative director of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, in an interview published on the official website of the brand. “We knew it would be a waiter who would tell the stories” that will transport us to other places. According to their words, they were clear that they needed a story that flowed from the canteen, so they opted for the planet Batuu and the Black Spire Outpost. This is how the story of the droid mechanic came about. “We felt that we really wanted to use that as an opportunity to introduce all those new characters” that the theme parks have already arrived and will become important protagonists within the saga.

One of the central characters will be Tara Rashin, played by Debra Wilson, who also participated in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. She is a Quarren pirate who has taken the side of a criminal group, the Guavian Death gang. She is not the kind of woman who takes no for an answer, so her enemies will have to be very careful if they make her angry.



