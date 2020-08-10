For kids: Xiaomi launches 4G smartwatch and more

It’s only been a few weeks since Xiaomi introduced its latest children’s watch, the Mi Rabbit 4C. Now another option for children is coming: the MiTu Kids Watch 4X, which is also from Xiaomi. Although childish, the watch has advanced capabilities like 4G, dual camera and many other features to keep children safe in style.

The MiTu Kids Watch 4X is being announced today in China with the capacity for HD video calls in more than 200 countries via 4G VoLTE using its dual set of cameras and water resistance up to 20m deep. The device’s square screen is 1.52 inches with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with an oleophobic coating.

The watch strap has only two colors available: blue or pink and is made of silicon. The watch also has GPS so that parents can track their children remotely through the mobile application; if there is a problem, the child can activate the SOS system so that the guardians receive a warning on the phone.

The watch has an internal dictionary called Xiao AI, which can also be used to train English. It is also possible to install other applications and enjoy the integration with QQ Messenger, so parents and children can chat through it.

MiTu Kids Watch 4X has a 5MP main camera for external photos and use of the integrated Google Lens; the camera for video calls is 2MP. Finally, the watch also has an 830mAh battery that can last up to 7 days.



