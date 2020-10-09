For Honor will update for free to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

Ubisoft publishes an official statement in which they detail their plans regarding their video game for the new generation of consoles.

For Honor will not stop its progression with the arrival of the new generation of consoles. Like other service-type video games, such as Rainbow Six Siege, the title developed by Ubisoft will be updated for free to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This has been announced by the company through an update of the official website of the video game. From the launch of the new machines, the production of the Montreal studios will offer graphic improvements, although other features will arrive later.

As in other Ubisoft video games, players who have the PS4 and Xbox One version will be able to update completely free of charge. In addition, the profile, purchases and inventory will be automatically carried over to the next generation version.

“Today we are happy to announce that For Honor will appear on the next generation of consoles,” the website entry begins. “We can already confirm our next generation backward compatibility. We are very excited to provide an enhanced, next-gen experience for gamers through it, all while entering a new phase in the gaming industry.

All confirmed improvements

According to Ubisoft, next-generation console players will be able to access the best For Honor experience in terms of graphical improvements. These improvements, carried over from Xbox One X and PS4 Pro will reach the next machines. Among the improvements you can find the following features.

Improved water reflections.

Greater drawing distance and detail.

Improved shadow resolution.

Better texture filters.

4K resolution (Xbox Series X, PS5) / 1080p (Xbox Series S).

The game will run at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5, but the update will not be ready at the launch of the consoles, although it will not take long. They confirm that this possibility will be activated in early December.



