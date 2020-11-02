For Ethereum 2.0: “We Are Ready To Fire The Cartridge”

A new statement has come for the Ethereum 2.0 update. On behalf of the developers working for the update, Ben Edgington made the statement, “We are ready to fire the cartridge” for the start of the long-awaited Beacon Chain.

It is not known when the Ethereum 2.0 update will be complete yet. It is predicted that the update by the Ethereum community will still arrive before 2021. Although there is still no clear explanation for the release date, the Ethereum developer made a new statement regarding the update. Ben Edgington, from the team of ConsenSys, the Ethereum developer firm, shared the statement via his blog post. Accordingly, the highly anticipated Phase 0 launch for Ethereum 2.0 will take place very soon.

“Ethereum 2.0 still awaits improvement”

Edgington said there were still a few rough spots associated with the update. According to the developer, the improvements that need to be made for the new update are not over yet. Edgington continued as follows:

“The inspection is going well, we will get the exact results within the next week. Then we are ready to fire the cartridge. ”

The deposit contract in the Ethereum 2.0 update is considered one of the milestones of the update. However, this contract has been subject to some delays before. These delays, caused by the developers, were caused by the extra checks made to ensure the performance and security of the update run smoothly.

Edgington also provided information about the Medalla test net. The developer stated that the tests will be restarted after the validators were stopped for about three weeks due to inactivity. Two-thirds of validators must stay online for the test network to be final. However, this number has recently declined by 50%.

26 million Ethereum is held on exchanges

Analytics platform ViewBase recently shared a statistic about Ethereum. Accordingly, it has been reached that 24% of the Ethereum supply in circulation is held in stock exchanges and this rate is exactly three times the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in the stock exchanges.

According to ViewBase’s analysis, the total amount of ETH in the exchanges is 26 million 768 thousand 260 units. This corresponds to approximately 24% of the total ETH. The value of this ratio in terms of money is 10.3 billion dollars. In addition, only 8.1% of the BTC supply in circulation is kept on exchanges.



