For All Boys: Now and Forever gets a new trailer

An unpublished trailer for For All Boys: Now and Forever was released by Netflix on Wednesday (13). The preview features Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) enjoying her trip to Korea a few months before her high school graduation.

Then, the protagonist of the teen romance begins to assess what her relationship with family and friends will be like when she leaves school. At the same time, she has to deal with the uncertain future of her relationship with boyfriend Peter (Noah Centineo).

Watch the trailer for For All Boys: Now and Forever:

The film ends the trilogy composed by For All the Boys I Loved (2018) and For All the Boys: PS: I Still Love You (2020). Based on the work of American author Jenny Han, the films are a huge success among the young Netflix audience.

The new production brings the return of actors Jordan Fisher, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) and Madeleine Arthur (Express of Tomorrow). Meanwhile, the direction of the film is in charge of Michael Fimognari.

For All Boys: Now and Forever debuts on Netflix on February 12, 2021 – two days before American Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, the first two films are still available on the streaming service.