For 4 GB RAM devices; PUBG Mobile or CoD Mobile?

We are talking about the popularity of many games on the mobile side. Among these games, especially Battle Royale ones appeal to millions of people seriously. So, which game should you prefer if you don’t have a new phone with 8 GB RAM or even a phone with 4 GB RAM? Do you have a better experience with PUBG Mobile on a 4GB RAM phone or CoD Mobile?

Which game offers better experience on 4GB RAM phone?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile can be positioned as two of the most popular mobile games in the world. Developed for a quality gaming experience with high-level graphics support, these two games can run smoothly on an Android device with 4GB of RAM without any delay or freezing.

PUBG Mobile’s minimum system requirements for Android phones are as follows:

– Android 5.1.1 or higher software,

– Processor: Snapdragon 425 equivalent or higher

CoD Mobile’s minimum system requirements are stated on the website of the game for Android phones: “Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above.”

PUBG Mobile has an average match time of 20-30 minutes. In the game, 100 players land on a map to fight each other. The game can cause the phone to heat up and slow down the game after a while from the first entry. For this reason, the gaming experience on the phone may become bad. If you have a 4 GB RAM phone and you are planning to play a few matches in a row, it becomes possible for your phone to get hot and experience problems.

Similarly, CoD Mobile is one of the games that consume RAM, but there is almost no delay. The average match time of the game, which offers a very smooth gaming experience, is roughly the same as PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile and CoD Mobile also offer rich gaming experience with Ultra HD graphics support. In addition, these games, which offer 60-90 FPS support on supporting phones, meet the gamers with a much better experience.

However, COD Mobile’s vivid visuals and open world map details with 60 FPS minimum latency experience are a better option than the graphical criteria.

When we look at the result, both PUBG Mobile and CoD Mobile will work smoothly on mid-segment and budget-friendly smartphones. However, CoD Mobile will be a better option than PUBG Mobile in terms of playing without lag between the two games, but there is also an option called PUBG Mobile Lite. The game, which requires a lower system requirement, is the choice of those who want to experience the game with their phone.



