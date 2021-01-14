For $ 1.4 billion, Qualcomm buys startup Nuvia

Qualcomm announced on Wednesday, January 13, that it is in the final processes to acquire startup Nuvia, a company created by veterans of Apple that focuses on prioritizing the manufacture of high-performance chips with 5G. The acquisition value was set at US $ 1.4 billion.

In a press release, Qualcomm pointed out that 5G has accelerated the convergence of computing and mobility, and that the purchase of Nuvia “is based on Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in Snapdragon technology, offering improvements […] in processor performance and energy efficiency to meet the demands of next generation 5G computing. ”

Founded by Gerar Williams III, formerly Senior Director and Chief of the CPU Architecture division at Apple who worked at the company for almost a decade, Nuvia has as former Senior Vice President of Silicon Engineering the former Apple Manu Gulati, who worked eight years of the Cupertino Giant. John Bruno, Senior Vice President of Systems Engineering at Nuvia, spent five years at Apple.

Qualcomm says NUVIA has a world-class technology and CPU design team, with experience in the high-performance processor, Systems on a Chip (SoC) and power management for computing-intensive devices and applications.

It is also noted that the addition of NUVIA’s CPU technologies to Qualcomm’s dedicated mobile graphics processing unit (GPU), AI engine, DSP and multimedia accelerators will increase the leadership of Snapdragon platforms and position Snapdragon chips as “the preferred platform. for the future of connected computing “.