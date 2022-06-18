Football World’s Reaction to Tom Brady’s Viral Story

Just a few days ago, former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson appeared on The Pivot Podcast featuring NFL veterans Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder.

During the segment, Wilson found out how much his rookie dinner might cost. Fred Taylor reported that the bill could be about $75,000, which shocked the New York Jets rookie receiver.

During this segment, Taylor revealed something else. Taylor said Tom Brady would buy a bottle of wine for $3,000 or more to pay the newcomers, but only take a sip. “Tom [Brady] would go there and buy a bottle of wine for three, four, five thousand dollars, take one sip and say good night,” Taylor said.

It’s safe to say that fans weren’t thrilled with Brady’s actions.

“This person should be suspended as soon as possible,” one fan said.

One fan joked that Brady was just a good teammate. “Another example of Brady being a great teammate. He is not selfish, he leaves wine for the pleasure of others,” the fan said.

Others suggested that they would not be able to leave without finishing the bottle.

“No, I have to stay and finish this, lol,” the fan said.

