Football Manager 2022: Release Date, Price And Trailers

Football Manager 2022: Sports Interactive returns with a new installment of its annual soccer simulator. We tell you everything you need to know about Football Manager 2022. Football Manager 2022 is right around the corner. As every year Sports Interactive launches a battery of news around its headline title. Soccer fans from within can look forward to more information, better animations and new tools to lead your club to global… or local success. We tell you everything you need to know so as not to miss it.

When will Football Manager 2022 be released?

Sports Interactive will publish the full version of Football Manager 2022 on November 9 on PC through Microsoft Store, Epic Games and Steam; It will also be launched in physical format in the usual establishments. Inside you will find a code redeemable on Steam.

On the same day some of the console versions will be marketed. In Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, it will come with an edition “tailored and adapted” to play on both platforms. FM 2022 Touch for Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, does not yet have a definitive date. IOS and Android devices will also see the arrival of the mobile edition on November 9.

What is the price of Football Manager 2022?

Football Manager 2022 will go on sale on PC at a price of 54.99 euros, while the Xbox version will do so for 39.99 euros. It will not have special editions of any kind. Xbox Game Pass users on PC, consoles or Ultimate will be able to access the game from day one with their subscription. Click here you will know all the details.

If you purchase the digital edition, you will be able to access early access, now available. Your progress will carry over to the final version. On Steam, Microsoft Store and Epic Games it has a 10% discount applicable until November 9, which reduces its price to 49.49 euros.