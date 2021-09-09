Football Manager 2022 news from Game Pass!

Football Manager 2022, which was announced to be released on November 9, 2021, will be available to Game Pass members as of the day it goes on sale.

SEGA has announced that they have reached an agreement with Microsoft about the Football Manager 2022 game, which they plan to release on November 9th. The game is expected to be available on Xbox Game Pass as of the day it is released.

Both Windows and Xbox Edition versions of the game are scheduled to be released on the same day. The first version will come to Game Pass for computers, and the second version will come to Game Pass for consoles. However, if you are an Xbox Game Ultimate subscriber, both versions will be available to you in full access.

Microsoft isn’t doing this for the first time

Microsoft previously offered Football Manager games to its users through Game Pass. However, for the first time, a game of SEGA meets Game Pass as of the day it is released. Considering how much these games are loved and bought, Microsoft seems to be the one who will profit from this agreement.

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director of the Football Manager series, shared at the beginning of this year that this series has sold more than 33 million copies in total so far. It is quite an ambitious number, we can see how excited Microsoft is especially with its potential to attract customers.

Where will those who don’t have a Game Pass subscription get it?

If you are not a Microsoft Game Pass member, you can purchase this game on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the company’s own store, the Microsoft Store.

SEGA did not share information on whether the Xbox version of the new Football Manager is based on the Touch infrastructure, like the versions released in previous years. However, the Japanese company has promised to share more information about new features and packages in the coming days.

Football Manager 2022 system requirements

The system requirements of the version of the game that will be released for the computer have not been disclosed yet. However, it is expected to support systems with similar features as last year’s version. Let’s remember the system requirements of Football Manager 2021 together.

Minimum System Requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 7, 8/8.1, 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core 2 / AMD Athlon 64 – 1.8 GHz

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT / AMD Radeon HD 3650

VRAM: 256MB of VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 7 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements