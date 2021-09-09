Football Manager 2022 Arrives at Game Pass Day One in November

Today (09), Xbox revealed on its website that Football Manager 2022 and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition will be released on November 9th, and will be available on the Game Pass from day one.

While the regular version of the game will be available for the service on the PC, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to both editions, fully immersing themselves in the universe of football management, and with the possibility to enjoy Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition on any device compatible using Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

