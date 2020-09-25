Football Manager 2021 release date and price have been announced. The highly anticipated game will be released for PC and Mac via Steam and the Epic Games Store. In addition to these platforms, the game will also arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X before the end of this year.

The game will be officially available to users on PC, Mac Steam and Epic Games Store on November 24, 2020. In addition, pre-orders for the game for Steam and Epic Games are now open. If you want to get the game at 10 percent discount, be quick.

It is good that the game will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X by the end of this year, because the game will be played on an Xbox console for the first time since 2007. The Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition of the game will include a Play Anywhere title. This means that you will be able to play the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and Windows 10 PC, with a single purchase, the ability to save between all versions.

The official trailer of the game was also shared:



