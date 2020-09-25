Football Manager 2021 official: Xbox Series coming

SEGA reveals that the new installment of the saga will go on sale this November with three versions: console, computer and Nintendo Switch or mobile.

SEGA has revealed Football Manager 2021. The Japanese company has confirmed the launch of the new installment of the most popular football management series for this November 24 on PC and Mac through Steam and Epic Games Store. Fans who buy FM21 in advance will have a 10% discount and will be able to play about two weeks before the premiere. As usual, there will be a version for mobiles and Nintendo Switch.

Football Manager Returns to Xbox Consoles; absent since 2007

The Microsoft and SEGA agreements are beginning to bear fruit. The company has confirmed through an official statement that Football Manager is returning to Xbox consoles for the first time in more than a decade through Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition. A redesigned version to be controlled with an Xbox controller and guarantee game saves between platforms (cross save) such as Windows 10 PC thanks to Microsoft’s Play Anywhere. In addition, those who purchase Football Manager 2021 for Xbox One will be able to receive the copy of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S totally free thanks to the integration with Smart Delivery.

But that’s not all: Football Manager 2021 Touch for iOS and Android and Football Manager 2021 Mobile for Nintendo Switch. Everyone who buys the full PC game will also get Touch, which has no release date, but hybrid platform players already have an approximate launch window: December. In the absence of knowing the news of this delivery, since the statement is really concise in terms of information, we leave below a brief summary of what has been confirmed so that there is no confusion about nomenclatures, dates and versions.

Football Manager 2021 for PC Windows 10 and PC – November 24 on Steam and Epic (54.99 euros)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition – No Release Date

Football Manager 2021 Mobile for Nintendo Switch – December 2020

Football Manager 2021 Touch for iOS and Android – No Release Date

For all those who want to try Football Manager 2020, the most recent installment, we remember that the title is available on Xbox Game Pass.



