Football legend David Beckham received threatening letters

Once a stalker sent David Beckham “threatening” letters that wanted to go to his house.

According to Sky News, a woman named Sharon Bell was detained under the Mental Health Act for sending the football legend these letters. This made Beckham wonder if it would get worse further.

“I got your address from the detective agency, I hope you don’t mind. I have feelings for you, David,” read the letter from Bell.

Bell said Beckham had done “terrible things” to her, and confirmed that she had loved him since they were children.

Beckham then testified in court that the numbers became more threatening every time they came in, and he was unhappy that she knew where he lived.

Bell was then charged with stalking, but did not appear before a criminal court.

Hopefully Beckham will never have to face this again.