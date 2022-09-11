Football fans discuss whether Texas will return after a close loss to Alabama

Is Texas back? The college football world is discussing this issue after the Longhorns lost to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program had some fun this afternoon, losing to the Crimson Tide 20-19 in the winning shot from the game.

“I’ve seen enough. I declare that Texas will return regardless of the outcome,” one fan wrote.

“Texas is so back for a quarter. This Evers injury SUCKS,” another said.

“Maybe this loss is the first time I’ve felt Texas ‘come back’ in the last 15 years,” another added.

As if the odds weren’t stacked against them yet, the Longhorns lost their starting quarterback Quinn Evers to injury in the first quarter. With a backup Hudson Card in the center, the 20-point outsiders almost still coped with the disappointment of the year.

Texas won its first season by a score of 52-10 over Monroe. Next Saturday, the team hopes to get back to normal by playing a match against UTSA.