Footage of No Man’s Sky version 1.0 shows how far the game has come

These days, almost everyone who currently plays No Man’s Sky and has been doing it since the beginning is willing to forgive Hello Games for what was originally released back in 2016. At the time, it was one of the most disastrous launches in video. the history of the game, but there is no denying that it has changed dramatically. Along with a lot of updates and a devoted fan base, for many it is one of the most interesting sci-fi games, and some may even have forgotten what the game originally looked like.

Recently, YouTuber Cycu1 showed how No Man’s Sky looked and played six years ago when it was first launched. The video shows them playing the game on the PS5, but they installed the game directly from the disc, version 1.0, essentially turning it into the original incarnation of the game. Fans will no doubt see the difference between what was then and now: the hour-and-a-half footage may open old wounds from players who remember what the game was like before. It really demonstrates how far things have progressed, and the work that Hello Games has put into its name to explore the galaxy.

link: The No Man’s Sky Switch version will not have multiplayer at launch

Probably the most noticeable difference is due to the space stations, which can be seen after about an hour of passage. While now they are busy centers full of side quests, NPCs and merchants, the Cycu1 video shows how empty and uninteresting these stations were in version 1.0. No Man’s Sky features 18 quintillion planets that can be discovered, but then everything seemed so empty, and how little the content each space station contains in these frames is a sobering reminder of what happened before.

Things are much better these days, thankfully. The developer continues to offer free updates that simply fill an already huge game with even more content. In fact, No Man’s Sky will also receive a Nintendo Switch port later this year, showing that it is still having an impact on the industry. The game is one of the most famous arches of redemption in all video game development, and the studio even won a BAFTA back in April.

Hello Games has also stated that it is working on its next game, but the company’s co-founder Sean Murray insists that the team has learned the lesson of excessive advertising of projects. Little is known about what the next release will be. It is unknown if it will have any connections with the No Man’s Sky universe, but whatever the studio is working on, it will have to put a lot of effort into becoming as ambitious as its sci-fi IP.

No Man’s Sky is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and the Switch version will be released on October 7, 2022.