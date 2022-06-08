Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Family Breaks Silence after His Death

Taylor Hawkins’ family has broken its silence more than two months after the musician’s shocking death at the age of 50.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: The Stars We’ve Lost

Alison Hawkins, who was the wife of the late drummer Foo Fighter and shared children Oliver, Annabelle and Everly with him, posted a statement on Taylor’s social media pages on Wednesday, June 10.

“My deepest gratitude and admiration to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor fans everywhere for the outpouring of love that each of you has shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote in a long letter. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort to my family and me at this time of unimaginable grief.”

She continued, noting how much he values his fans: “As Taylor’s wife and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking you down’ during every performance. It was an honor for Taylor to be a part of the Foo Fighters, and he appreciated his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every member of the band and the extended Foo Fighters team to be our family.”

Alison concluded, “Taylor’s sweet spirit and deep love of music will live on forever thanks to the collaborations he enjoyed so much with other musicians and the catalog of songs he wrote and wrote.”

“In honor of his life, now all of us who loved him the most should honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us,” she wrote. “Thanks again to everyone for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved you all, and we love you too.”

Following Alison’s announcement, the Foo Fighters announced two concerts dedicated to the deceased band member, one in London on September 3 and one in Los Angeles on September 27. The concerts will be the band’s first public performances after the death of their drummer.

“For our dear friend, our cool bandmate, our beloved brother… Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family present to you Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts,” the announcement read.

“Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmates with concerts in memory of Taylor Hawkins,” the official description. the show shows. It is expected that other artists will join the line-up.

Earlier, the death of the drummer of the Foo Fighters was confirmed on Friday, March 25, by members of his band.

Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Nicks and other members of Mourn Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will stay with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Texas native was on tour with a band in Bogota, Colombia when he passed away. Shortly before his death, Taylor allegedly suffered from chest pains, as a result of which an ambulance was sent to his hotel.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the songwriter was found unconscious and later pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed, according to a statement from the city’s district health minister.

Later, Colombian authorities said that at the time of death, there were 10 drugs in the body of frontman Taylor Hawkins and Coattail Riders.

The General of the Nation in Fiscalia said in a statement on Saturday, March 26, that a preliminary toxicological test allegedly revealed the presence of marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids in his body. The investigation into the causes of his death continues.

Quotes about Taylor Hawkins’ upbringing before his death

The loss of Taylor, who joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after the departure of William Goldsmith, was experienced by many, including Lenny Kravitz.

The 57-year-old American Woman singer tweeted a heartfelt tribute on Saturday, writing, “Rock ‘n’ Roll brother went home too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, Dave Grohl and @FooFighters. Taylor played from the heart, with strength and joy. May he rest in peace.”

Members of the Foo Fighters have yet to speak out individually about Taylor’s death, but the men were seen hugging and crying when they returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27.