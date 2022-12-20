Fontanes D.K.: “When We Were Younger, You Could Not Imagine Such Things”

In 2022, Fontaines D.C. was gaining strength in staggering ways. From the moment NME named them the best band in the world at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, to the release of their third album “Skinty Fia” (given a five—star rating here at NME), which gave them their first number 1 in the UK – a band from Dublin. remained booked and occupied.

Having played countless shows – both on their own tours in the USA and Europe, as well as participating in endless festivals – and breaking their own records (first award, first number in the UK, number 1), they even found time to organize a Music Scholarship at BIMM Dublin, where five musicians (Grean Chatten, Conor Curley, Carlos O’Connell, Conor Deegan III and Tom Coll) met for the first time.

And yet somehow they still crave more. We meet with O’Connell and Deegan the day after their first of three sold-out concerts at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, their last shows in England before ending the year at home in Ireland with a series of more sold-out concerts. The rest won’t last long: in 2023 they promise the biggest shows to date together with Arctic Monkeys in arenas in the USA, but until then it’s time to think in Hammersmith.

In the latest installment of our In Conversation series, NME met with Fontaines D.C. to look back on meeting Beck, developing their friendship with Sam Fender, rethinking their live sets, and more. Here’s what we learned.

Beck told them Alex Turner was a fan

For fans, the news that Fontaines D.C. would be supporting Arctic Monkeys on tour in 2023 seemed like the perfect match; but the way the band found out they had fans in Arctic Monkeys was pretty special too. “We played Primavera this summer, just before Beck,” O’Connell recalls the moment when everything changed. “He told us he asked Alex [Turner] what kind of music he’s been listening to lately, and Alex said the only thing he listens to is Fontaine. And Arctic Monkeys are obviously so iconic — they were very important when they appeared.”

He adds with a laugh: “It’s all strange, even when I was talking to Beck, I was amazed! And then he talks about another guy that I admire, it’s heartfelt. When we were younger, all this was simply impossible to imagine.”

Deegan agrees, remembering how Beck’s behavior set the tone for the subsequent wild statement. “I was really scared when I approached Beck to talk after the show, and the first thing he showed me was a video he shot on his phone, on the side of the stage, just zoomed me in during the show!”

Spanish rapper C. Tangana massively inspired some of their concert performances.

At this year’s Glastonbury Festival, Fontaines D.C. took to a different stage under the scorching sun and played a completely different arrangement of one of their most painful songs “Skinty Fia”, the dark and heavy “Big Shot”. O’Connell took up the piano, and the string part emphasized Chatten’s more mournful interpretation. The band has been planning this for a while, ever since their “Tiny Desk” came out earlier this year.

“We were very inspired by a Spanish rapper named C. Tangana,” explains O’Connell. “He brought a lot of flamenco influences from his last album to his Tiny Desk set, and he had such a wonderful way to rethink the feelings that were in this album, just making them a lot more real. It’s so ambitious.” He says there are “big balls” in the recording of “Big Shot”, but calls it “a pretty vulnerable song”. The result was a touching reinvention that took the festival by surprise.

“We wanted to do something special at Glastonbury, but it was pretty crazy because I had never played the piano in front of an audience before. So for the first time I’m playing the piano on stage in front of 60,000 people. I totally screwed up. It was terrible! I just thought: “Don’t screw up, man.”

Sam Fender is the only person for whom the band would book another performance.

In the countless stream of festival bookings this summer, Fontaines found time to perform alongside his longtime friend Sam Fender. It was part of his massive Finsbury Park Day festival in July, featuring Declan McKenna, Bibadubi and Rachel Chinuriri.

“Last summer we didn’t book any more concerts, we thought we had done enough,” admits O’Connell. “We are too tired. But I’m so glad we did it, I like this relationship. This is a true friendship that we cherish.” The best part of a day spent with a crowd of 40,000 in the scorching London heat? Applaud the guy who invited them to play in the first place.

“Just seeing him play his show is crazy,” says O’Connell. “The best part of the day is watching his show. He really deserves it. He works so hard, he’s so talented and so real. I love you, Sam.”

Playing with a young Dexter fan in Reading was a huge risk

An important moment from the Fontaines D.C. performance in Reading this summer went viral: when the band called a 17-year-old fan from the crowd to play guitar with them in the song “Boys In The Better Land”. He killed him, but there was no guarantee that he would do it.

The song is coming to the end of the band’s performance, but frontman Chatten planned his performance from the very beginning. “Grean noticed the sign even before we played the first song,” recalls O’Connell. “While we were playing, one of our technicians pulled him out of the crowd and checked again if he could play — I wouldn’t mind, but the whole team was talking: “Do it!””. They had to make a few adjustments before though it was ready.

“He appeared without a top, in a panama hat and with a fanny pack, and one of our technicians forced him to take off his hat and take the bag! But he was great.” And they’re still friends? “He wrote to me the other day, he’s very cheeky — he only writes to me when he needs something! I text him and he never replies, but the other day he said, ‘Hey, dude, I’m going to your show in London, just wanted to know if you’d like to hang out backstage…'”.

“Fair play, he’s made for this business!” Deegan adds with a laugh, promising young Dexter a bright future.

The opening of a music scholarship at BIMM Dublin gave the band a full circle moment.

Amid their busy 2022, Fontaines D.C. also found time to arrange a music scholarship at the BIMM Institute in Dublin, where it all started for the band. The scholarship covers the cost of the course for the entire four-year period of study for a bachelor’s degree (with honors) in commercial contemporary music.

Deegan appreciates how “special” it all is. When asked to participate in such an experience, he said, “It’s really touching to think about the fact that we all met and formed a band there — and now we can give someone a chance to go there for free.”

The band took an active part in the selection process, awarding the first scholarship to Abby Addenbroke-Sheriff, a young songwriter from Dublin, earlier this year. “She’s buzzing,” adds Deegan, praising her musical abilities. “She’s great—it’s nice to hear such unbridled talent.”

O’Connell adds: “By the time you get to where we are, or even give small concerts, it’s already a step ahead of what we’ve heard… It was really cool to hear something [so raw].”