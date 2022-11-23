Fontaines D.C. Concert in Nottingham: Rock music Leaders Hold One of The Noisiest Shows of 2022

Who was the last group to get this far so quickly? It’s hard to believe what Fontaines D.C. achieved in just three years after the release of their debut album “Dogrel” in 2019: artists who occupy the first places in the charts, festival headliners nominated for Grammy, simply do not appear fully formed, so urgent. or is it ready to take on its role in the history of rock music. The Fontanes are still relatively young, but they have already firmly established themselves as the leaders of a whole generation of literate, furious rock bands. While Rock City in Nottingham is seething with anticipation of their arrival tonight, there is a feeling in the air that we are about to witness a generation band at the top of their game.

With the patient, elegant opening notes of “In ár gCroíthe Go Deo“, the Dublin quintet keeps us on our toes before finally revealing the explosive coda of the track. “The Death of a Hero,” a guide for those of us prone to existential despair, and “Sha-sha-sha” then see a room explode as arms and legs scramble over the shoulders of those in front of them; a glorious maelstrom in action. The tracks from “Dogrel” sound rougher and sharper today than the music they make now. For those who have been following this band since day one, the connection with these songs is deep.

No one singles out people for 90 minutes on stage: these five musicians work as one. When the mirror ball above his head begins to sway during “I Don’t Belong” and “Ohsuch A Spring”, Rock City faints with him- until “Big Shot” destroys the world and the limbs start twitching again.

Today, Rock City is packed with knowledgeable Fontaine fans who recognize their songs by the drumming alone. It is clear that “Skinty Fia”, released back in April, is the album that made the greatest impression on this crowd, and “Nabokov”, in particular, evokes looks in the shape of hearts from all corners of the room.

Frontman Grean Chatten speaks as rarely as he can, in between songs, the personality he gives out on the record only makes him even more puzzled personally. He is expressive during the performance, but the clues we crave remain unclear. It’s as if Fontaine rethought the 90s, when Noel Gallagher read a few more books and, as a result, chose a less risky direction.

Grown men hug and cuddle during “A Lucid Dream” and “Jackie Down The Line” before the final charge of “Big,” “Boys In The Better Land” and the imperious “I Love You” brings down the whole house: an encore for age. To paraphrase the band itself: as long as there are bands like Fontaines D.C., life will never be empty.

Fontaines D.C. played:

‘In ár gCroíthe go deo’

‘A Hero’s Death’

‘Sha Sha Sha’

‘Television Screens’

‘Skinty Fia’

‘I Don’t Belong’

‘Oh Such A Spring’

‘Big Shot’

‘Chequeless Reckless’

‘Nabokov’

‘Too Real’

‘How Cold Love Is’

‘A Lucid Dream’

‘Roy’s Tune’

‘Jackie Down The Line’

‘Roman Holiday’

‘Televised Mind’

‘Big’

‘Boys In The Better Land’

‘I Love You’