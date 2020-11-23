FOMO May Occur From This Point In XRP

One of the important names of the local cryptocurrency community, Dr. Hardfork made statements about the rise of XRP.

XRP has been on the rise for the last 3 days. The third-ranked cryptocurrency seems to have started the rally that everyone has been waiting for for a long time. Although some people show the Spark Token Airdrop as a reason for this, some say that the altcoin season has started.

So what do analysts say about XRP? One of our local analysts, Dr. Hardfork said the XRP is about to complete 55 cents, the cup-handle formation. According to the analyst, there is no resistance from here. Dr. Hardfork used the following statements for XRP:

“The XRP cup is about to complete the 55 cents of the handle formation. There is no resistance from here. Up to 0.80 fomo can occur. ”

Dr. Hardfork, “Is there a dollar probability?” He answered “Why not” to a follower who asked.

XRP was trading at $ 0.546, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing. XRP has increased by 26% in the last 24 hours and 98% in the last 7 days.

Became the Most Spoken Coin

XRP has been the most talked about coin on Twitter in the last 1 hour, according to CoinTrendz data. Bitcoin, Ethereum, IDEX, NANO, Chainlink, Cardano, DIA, ICX and VET followed XRP.



