Following The Hard Fall Of Bitcoin, Important Levels To Follow!

Bitcoin reached an all-time high in the past few days and caused a lot of excitement in the market. But then the key resistance level of $ 20,000 became an insurmountable level.

Bitcoin lost strength and retreated in the tough resistance area. This is exactly what happened in the last two days after another failed attempt in the $ 19,500 – $ 20,000 zone. The leading cryptocurrency has lost almost $ 2000 in value within 48 hours at the time of this writing.

BTC Support and Resistance Levels to Track

When we look at the 4-hour chart below, we can see that the price of Bitcoin started to decline after losing the critical support line at $ 18,700. As of now, the 4-hour chart MA-200 line (marked in light green) could be the first significant support level, with horizontal support at $ 17,560. If Bitcoin breaks this level, the next possible major support level, the mid-term uptrend line, is around $ 17,250 – 17,300. Further below is an open CME Futures deficit of $ 17,000, before $ 16,500, and the 50-day moving average line marked in pink on the daily chart.

On the other hand, the RSI is entering the oversold zone on both the daily and 4-hour charts. The daily RSI is at its lowest level since October 2019. If support is maintained, the initial resistance level is the $ 18,000 level with a short-term descending trend line (yellow on the 4-hour chart). This is followed by $ 18,500 and $ 18,700. However, the biggest hurdle is still $ 19,500 – $ 20,000, the all-time high. There is a lot of resistance there.

We will see together how Bitcoin will follow its sharp decline.



