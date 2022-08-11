Following the “Grey Man”, the Russo brothers’ film with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt adds even more first-class stars

After making two Captain America films and two Avengers films for the Marvel cinematic universe, directors Joe and Anthony Russo hung up on the streaming world. At the beginning of 2021, they presented to the public the film “Cherry” with Tom Holland for Apple TV+, and last month released their Netflix film “The Gray Man”, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Now the Russo brothers are turning their attention to a Netflix colleague offering an “Electric State” starring Millie Bobby Brown from “Very Strange Cases” and veteran of “Infinity War” and “Finale” Chris Pratt. As production is set to begin in the coming weeks, more top-notch stars have been added to the sci-fi movie.

There are rumors that Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox and Jenny Slate will join Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in the cast of “Electric State”. Although none of the characters of these actors were listed in the Deadline report, the publication mentioned that Cox and Slate will voice CGI characters in the film. As with the four Marvel films by the Russo brothers and The Grey Man, Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely wrote the script for The Electric State. Russo will produce the film under his AGBO banner with Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall will also be producers.

This is certainly an impressive line-up of talent attracted to The Electric State. Michelle Yeoh has gained recognition over the past few months for her role in the film “Everything Everywhere and at Once” and her other sci-fi/genre works thanks to works such as “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Star Trek: Discovery”. Stanley Tucci also has experience in this field in the films “The Hunger Games”, a couple of films “Transformers” and “Captain America: The First Avenger”, while Brian Cox from “The Heirs” is obviously well known for the role of William Stryker in “X2: X-Men United”. Jenny Slate also appeared with Yeo in the movie “Everything everywhere and at once” and received recognition in the genre of “Venom”, and a native of “Seinfeld” Jason Alexander was recently heard in the role of Cy Borgman in the animated series about Harley Quinn and will soon take part in “Star Trek: Prodigy” as the main character. the voice of Dr. Noum.

We could talk all day about the other merits of these five actors, but suffice it to say that The Electric State does not hold back with the involvement of talented performers. Based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Simon Stolenhag, The Electric State is set in a retro-futuristic past and tells the story of an orphan teenager, played by Millie Bobby Brown, traveling through the American West in search of his younger brother. Along the way, she is joined by an eccentric tramp and a mysterious robot; I assume Chris Pratt plays the first role, leaving the second role to Brian Cox or Jenny Slate. While “Electric State” was presented by Universal Pictures when it was announced in December 2020, the film adaptation was officially created on Netflix at the end of June 2022.

It will be some time before The Electric State appears in the Netflix library, but we will continue to share casting updates and other production information. Check out our Netflix movie schedule for 2022 to find out what cinematic entertainment the streaming service is offering for the rest of the year.