Follow the Galaxy S21 launch event live

This Thursday, January 14, Samsung will hold its first major event of the year to present the brand’s main premium smartphones for the first half of 2021. Previously expected in February and now anticipated almost a month earlier, the conference will be held stage of the announcement of the Galaxy S21 line.

You will be able to watch the event live during the broadcast on Samsung’s official website, on Samsung’s YouTube page or on this page shortly before the event starts.

The conference will start at 12:00 (Brasília time) and, therefore, if you do not want to miss any details, it is recommended to reach the broadcast a few minutes beforehand.

Galaxy Unpacked: Watch Live

As always, practically all the biggest details about the Galaxy S21 trio have been leaked over the past few months and with greater intensity over the past few days.

We expect the trio to be presented with 6.2 inch screens for the Galaxy S21, 6.7 inches for the S21 Plus and 6.8 inches for the S21 Ultra. There are rumors that Samsung may replace the glass on the back cover with the plastic finish on the Galaxy S21, and also that the company would adopt a lower resolution screen on the S21 and S21 Plus compared to the previous generation, where all variants offered a display with QHD + quality (1440p).

This year we will also have another big news: the arrival of S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Leaked protective covers this week show that the stylus will be a separate accessory and optional for those who want to enhance the browsing experience. All details, including price and release date, will finally be revealed in a few hours.