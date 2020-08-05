Follow the announcements of Galaxy Note 20 and more live

Today, Samsung is hosting the second major event to announce new high-performance Galaxy products on the world market. Having already been presented in teasers in recent weeks, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will reveal the main smartphones, tablets, foldables and premium accessories of the brand for this second semester.

Samsung Brazil has already revealed on its YouTube page that the official broadcast will start at 10:30 am (Brasília time), with the event scheduled to happen at 11:00 am. Unpacked will be carried out in digital format, with no public presence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can follow it live on the player above (from 10:30 am) or on the official Samsung pages on Facebook and Twitter, which will also broadcast the event.

In addition to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra with extreme specifications and even more powerful cameras than the Galaxy S20 family, Samsung has already confirmed the announcement of the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2, the tablet duo Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, plus accessories like the Galaxy Watch 3 and new Galaxy Buds Live headphones.



