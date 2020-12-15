Foldable Phone with Design from OPPO

OPPO shared images of a new generation foldable screen phone, which is currently only a concept design. This phone, which can be folded exactly 3 times, is prepared to offer different functionalities in each screen size. The phone offers a total of 7 different usage styles with different foldable abilities.

OPPO, which was introduced to consumers with its concept foldable phone named “X 2021” a short while ago, today exhibited the design of a brand new model that shows its perspective on the foldable phone category. Naming its concept phone “Slide Phone”, the Chinese company seems to aim to offer an experience we have never seen before for users, keeping modularity in the foreground.

OPPO’s new smartphone has a confusingly interesting design. Because this smartphone folds three times. Users are faced with a different experience with each folding. The fact that the phone, which has a huge screen when fully opened, is only the size of a credit card when turned off, seems to be able to attract the attention of consumers who do not want to carry a large phone.

This is the general design of the OPPO Slide Phone:

The design created by OPPO with Nendo, a Japan-based design company, allows users to encounter three different sized screens. The smallest of these screens allows messages, time and other notifications to be displayed. The second mid-size position works well when using the phone’s camera. When users want to use the largest screen, they can play games and have a multi-application experience.

OPPO foldable phone concept has 7 different usage ways

OPPO Slide Phone can have 7 different posture positions thanks to its hinges. Not all of these postures are useful enough. However, users can have the opportunity to use this phone in different positions as long as their imaginations allow. By the way, it is not known what kind of plans OPPO is in regarding the foldable screen phone that it has prepared as a concept. The company can offer such a product to the taste of users, as well as embed this concept in the dusty shelves of history.

Introductory video for OPPO Slide Phone



